Abbas takes five as England set Pakistan 389-run target in Lord's Test

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas (left) celebrates after dismissing Emilio Gay (right) on day three of second Test match against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 29, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Hosts England set Pakistan a 389-run target to win the second Test of the three-match series after being bowled out for 208 in 54.2 overs on day four at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Resuming their innings at 177/7 in 46.5 overs, the home side lost their remaining three wickets after adding 31 runs to their overnight total. Dan Lawrence was the first batter to depart, scoring 54 off 70 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Abbas was in top form with the ball as he claimed his fifth wicket of the innings, dismissing England’s ninth batter, Ollie Robinson, for eight off 15 deliveries, including one boundary.

Josh Tongue kept the scoreboard ticking, while a misfield by Mohammad Rizwan gifted England a boundary and helped the hosts surpass the 200-run mark.

However, England’s innings came to an end when Tongue was run out by Babar Azam after scoring 12 runs.

Abbas led Pakistan’s bowling attack with figures of 5/57 in 22 overs, while Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad claimed two wickets apiece.

Notably, England’s dominance began on the second day after Pakistan had controlled the opening day, with Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson’s 10th-wicket partnership of 47 runs lifting England’s total from 243/9 to 290.

The star performer for the home side in the first innings was wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who top-scored with 61 runs off 80 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.

Top-order batter Jordan Cox contributed 55 runs off 105 deliveries, with seven boundaries, while Gus Atkinson scored 45 off 46 deliveries, including six boundaries. Josh Tongue remained unbeaten on 30 off 48 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

For the visitors, pacer Mohammad Abbas led the bowling attack with figures of 4/73 in 20 overs. Mohammad Ali claimed three wickets, while Khurram Shahzad and spinner Ali Usman chipped in with one wicket apiece.

The home side dominated with the ball, dismantling Pakistan’s batting line-up as the visitors were bowled out for 110 in 37.2 overs. Imam-ul-Haq was unable to bat due to injury.

England’s pace attack delivered a fierce bowling performance, claiming all wickets to secure a commanding 180-run lead. Ollie Robinson led the way with figures of 4/11 in 13 overs, while Jofra Archer claimed three wickets and Josh Tongue picked up two.

Opening batter Azan Awais and Saud Shakeel were the only Pakistan batters to reach double figures, with the rest of the line-up struggling against England’s disciplined pace attack.

Azan top-scored with 46 off 102 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries, while Saud contributed a run-a-ball 16, including four boundaries.

England ended the third day of the second innings at 177/7 after 46.5 overs, extending their overall lead to 357 runs. Only 24.5 overs of play were possible on day three due to persistant rain, with Dan Lawrence and Ollie Robinson set to resume England’s innings on the fourth morning.

Harry Brook contributed 34 off 56 deliveries, including five boundaries, while opener Emilio Gay scored 31 off 74 deliveries, with six boundaries. England captain Joe Root added 24 off 37 deliveries, hitting three boundaries.