Kagiso Rabada in doubt for South Africa's Test series against Australia

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada reacts during day four of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on October 23, 2025. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is racing against time to recover from a hamstring injury ahead of the Proteas’ three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on October 9.

Rabada suffered the injury 10 days ago and has just under six weeks to recover before the first Test of South Africa’s home summer, which features eight Tests.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has not disclosed the extent of Rabada’s injury. However, South African publication Rapport reported on Sunday that the pacer is likely to miss all three Tests against Australia.

The report quoted former South Africa bowling coach Allan Donald as saying that Rabada could be sidelined for “nine or ten weeks” due to a Grade 3 tear in his right hamstring.

Donald does not currently work with the national team but serves as bowling coach at the Lions, where Rabada is based. The Lions had hoped to have Rabada available for their first four-day match of the season, starting on September 10, but have been informed that he will not be available.

CSA’s medical team is expected to provide a detailed assessment of Rabada’s injury in the coming days, which should clarify his recovery timeline and chances of featuring against Australia.

Rabada’s fitness is a major concern for South Africa ahead of a demanding season. The 31-year-old is their leading red-ball bowler and played a crucial role in their victory over Australia in the 2025 World Test Championship final, taking nine wickets.

South Africa will hope Rabada can return at some point during the series as they begin their title defence, although they have previously shown they can cope without their premier fast bowler.

The Proteas defeated India in India without Rabada during their most recent Test series there, when the pacer was sidelined with a rib injury.

Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch are expected to shoulder much of the bowling responsibility in Rabada’s absence, with Kwena Maphaka, Dane Paterson and Wiaan Mulder providing further options.

There could also be an opportunity for Anrich Nortje to make a Test comeback. Nortje is currently playing in the ETPL and has not featured in a Test since March 2023.

Although he is not centrally contracted, Nortje was in line to play in South Africa’s last home Test series against Pakistan in early 2025 before an injury ruled him out.

Gerald Coetzee could also enter the selectors’ plans. The fast bowler is currently representing South Africa A against Bangladesh A in an unofficial Test series.