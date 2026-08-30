Lionel Messi nets four as Inter Miami break winless streak

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (second from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a free kick against CF Montreal during the second half at NU Stadium on Aug 29, 2026.

MIAMI: Lionel Messi scored four goals in a Major League Soccer match for the first time in his career as Inter Miami ended a five-game winless run across all competitions with a dominant 7-1 victory over Montreal here at Nu Stadium on Saturday.

Messi put Miami back in front shortly before half-time after Fabian Herbers had cancelled out Casemiro’s 20th-minute opener.

Seven goals. Three points. What a night 💥 pic.twitter.com/opiku0lH2h — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 30, 2026

The Argentine added his second in the 52nd minute before completing his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.

He then capped a remarkable performance by scoring directly from a free-kick in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The four-goal display was the eighth time Messi scored four goals in a professional match.

PÓKER DE LEO MESSI!🃏4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ORBlE7ujXN — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 30, 2026

It also took his MLS tally for the season to 18, moving him clear of Dallas forward Petar Musa, who has 16, at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Casemiro opened the scoring by heading home from Telasco Segovia’s corner before Herbers levelled for Montreal in the 37th minute with his first goal of the season.

Luis Suarez added Miami’s fourth goal in the 80th minute on a counter-attack, while rookie Alexander Shaw completed the rout nine minutes later with his first goal in only his third MLS appearance.

The result lifted Inter Miami to 42 points from 22 matches, while Montreal’s four-game unbeaten league run came to an end.

It is pertinent to mention that assistant coach Rafael Perez took charge of Miami, with Guillermo Hoyos serving a suspension for repeated violations of MLS’s Late Kickoff Policy.