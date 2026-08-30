Major update on Imam-ul-Haq amid Lord's Test injury

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq reacts after losing his wicket on day three of the first Test against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 21, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is unlikely to feature for the remainder of the ongoing Lord’s Test against England after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 tear in his left calf, ESPNcricinfo reported on Sunday.

Reports said Imam has been advised to rest for 10 days after undergoing scans at the end of the first day’s play, which revealed the extent of the injury.

The left-hander remained off the field after tea on day one and has not taken any further part in the Test, with Salman Ali Agha coming on as his substitute.

Imam also did not come out to bat in Pakistan's first innings on day two, as the visitors were bowled out for 110 in fewer than 38 overs in reply to England's 290.

Before the start of the second day's play at Lord's, the Pakistan team management said Imam's participation would depend on his recovery from a "strain to his left calf muscle".

Fast bowler Mohammad Ali also declined to provide an update on Imam's condition after the third day's play.

"I wouldn't be able to tell you anything about it," he told reporters. "I am aware of his status, but the team's medical panel is better placed to answer you better."

Imam sustained the injury while batting in the first Test at Headingley, which Pakistan lost by an innings and 103 runs.

He required treatment from the team's medical staff during his first-innings knock and had his left calf strapped while making 42 runs.

The opener also shared a 91-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique for the third wicket, but Pakistan subsequently collapsed and were bowled out for 171.

Imam's expected absence from the second innings at Lord's would be another setback for Pakistan, who face a daunting task to level the three-match series.

England held a 357-run lead at the end of the third day, leaving Pakistan with a difficult challenge in the remaining stages of the Test.

A defeat at Lord's would give England their first Test series victory since December 2024 and condemn Pakistan to their ninth loss in their last 10 away Tests.

It would also be Pakistan's second successive Test series defeat in England after they lost the 2020 Covid-era tour 1-0.

The third and final Test of the series will begin in Birmingham on September 9, giving Imam sufficient time to recover from his calf injury.