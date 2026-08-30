'Poison for the game': Mohammad Yousuf slams Pakistan's coaching setup

Head Coach of Pakistan, Mohammad Yousuf, reacts ahead of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final against Australia at Willowmoore Park on February 8, 2024, in Benoni, South Africa. – ICC

LONDON: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has strongly criticised the country's coaching setup for failing to address technical flaws in the national team's batters, claiming issues that could have been resolved years ago have now contributed to Pakistan cricket's decline.

England are on the verge of securing a series lead after establishing a commanding position against Pakistan. The hosts dismissed Pakistan for 110 in their first innings in reply to England's 290 after being asked to bat first.

England are currently 177-7 in their second innings, holding a substantial 357-run lead over Pakistan.

Yousuf took to social media platform 'X' to accuse some coaches of hindering players' development and misguiding talented cricketers, while warning that Pakistan's poor batting technique has been exposed on the international stage.

The former batter began by recalling his earlier concerns about issues surrounding Babar Azam and other Pakistan players, claiming that certain coaches had prevented them from working on technical flaws.

Few years ago I warned about this, but unfortunately some so called coaches around #Babarazam & other players didn’t allow him to work on issues that could have been easily resolved. That failure has dragged Pakistan cricket into the decline we see today.



These coaches are… pic.twitter.com/Go9kNc7abu — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) August 30, 2026

“Few years ago I warned about this, but unfortunately some so called coaches around Babar Azam & other players didn’t allow him to work on issues that could have been easily resolved. That failure has dragged Pakistan cricket into the decline we see today,” Yousuf wrote.

He then criticised coaches for hindering the development of talented players and urged cricketers to be more careful about whose advice they follow during their careers.

“These coaches are poison for the game. They lack vision, they block progress, and they misguide even the most talented players. If our cricketers don’t learn who to listen to, their careers will end far sooner than they should,” he stated.

Yousuf, who still holds the record for the most Test runs scored in a calendar year, further highlighted the technical shortcomings of Pakistan's batters.

The former captain amassed 1,788 runs in 11 Test matches in 2006, including nine centuries and three fifties, and argued that Pakistan's long-standing failure to address technical flaws has now been exposed across different conditions.

He stressed that issues which could have been rectified years ago have instead developed into major weaknesses, leaving the team vulnerable against international opposition.

“The poor technique of our players has now been brutally exposed from Bangladesh to England. What could have been corrected years ago has instead become a glaring weakness, leaving Pakistan cricket vulnerable and struggling on the international stage,” Yousuf concluded.