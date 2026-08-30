CPL 2026: Trinbago Knight Riders retire Dwayne Bravo's iconic No. 47 jersey

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo receives honours after Trinbago Knight Riders retired his jersey during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match against Jamaica Kingsmen at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on August 29, 2026. — CPLT20

TRINIDAD: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have retired Dwayne Bravo’s iconic No. 47 jersey in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the franchise, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and cricket in Trinidad and Tobago.

Bravo becomes the first player in CPL history to have his jersey retired.

The announcement was made during a ceremony ahead of TKR’s CPL 2026 match against Jamaica Kingsmen in Port of Spain on Saturday night.

“Dwayne Bravo’s contribution to the Knight Riders and to the CPL is impossible to measure,” Knight Riders Group CEO Venky Mysore said at the ceremony.

“Retiring No. 47 is our way of ensuring that his legacy will forever be a part of this franchise. There could be no more fitting player to become the first in CPL history to receive this honour,” he added.

Bravo, who currently serves as TKR’s head coach, won the CPL title five times as a player between 2015 and 2025. He was part of the team when it was known as Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel in 2015 before it was rebranded as Trinbago Knight Riders.

Two of Bravo’s titles came as TKR captain in 2017 and 2018, while he also led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the championship in 2021.

The former West Indies all-rounder played 107 CPL matches and took 129 wickets at an economy rate of 8.74. Despite making his final CPL appearance in 2024, Bravo remains the tournament’s third-highest wicket-taker, behind Sunil Narine’s 139 wickets and Imran Tahir’s 135.

TKR captain Nicholas Pooran paid tribute to Bravo in a video released by the franchise.

“Thank you for being an inspiration and a role model,” Pooran said. “We’re really happy to have you in our corner. Thank you for being a bigger brother, a father figure at times for us, but most importantly, thank you for being that inspiration in my life.”

Narine also praised Bravo’s influence on younger cricketers and his competitive spirit.

“I think you have paved the way for a lot of young cricketers. The way you care about yourself, your energy levels and always wanting to win in everything,” Narine said.

Kieron Pollard, who captained TKR to the title in 2020 with Bravo in the line-up, also thanked his former team-mate for his contribution both on and off the field.

“Thank you for all that you have done, obviously for me personally as an individual. We came together as a force to be reckoned with, something that you always spoke about, being able to win championships and games and create an environment where people will enjoy,” Pollard said.

With the retirement of No. 47, no future TKR player will wear the number, ensuring that Bravo’s legacy remains permanently associated with the franchise.