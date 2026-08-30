Filip Hrgovic stuns Moses Itauma to claim vacant IBF heavyweight title

Filip Hrgovic in action during his fight against Moses Itauma on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic produced a stunning comeback to defeat British heavyweight prodigy Moses Itauma by technical knockout and claim the vacant IBF world heavyweight title here at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was outpointed through the opening eight rounds as Itauma’s speed and power appeared to be leading him towards another emphatic victory.

Itauma entered the contest unbeaten with 12 knockouts from 14 professional fights and looked on course to add another stoppage to his record.

The British prospect repeatedly landed fast and powerful punches to Hrgovic’s head and body.

Hrgovic was even forced to take a standing eight count early in the fight but showed remarkable resilience. Itauma landed a heavy uppercut at the end of the fifth round and continued to press forward in the sixth.

However, Itauma began to tire after maintaining a relentless pace. Hrgovic capitalised in the ninth round, backing his younger opponent onto the ropes before unleashing a barrage of punches.

Filip Hrgovic defeats Moses Itauma via TKO in Round 9 to CLINCH the IBF Heavyweight Title #Boxing #ItaumaHrgovic pic.twitter.com/57LiJiX0M5 — Scott (@ScottishProbl) August 29, 2026

The referee stopped the contest after Itauma’s corner threw in the towel. The victory made Hrgovic Croatia’s first heavyweight world champion.

Hrgovic praised Itauma’s talent and potential, but said the Briton’s lack of experience and fading stamina helped him secure the comeback victory.

"He's an amazing fighter, I want to thank him for accepting this fight, to give me a chance to become a new star in the heavyweight division. I am the present, and he is definitely the future," Hrgovic said.

"He's an amazing fighter, he's one of a kind, he's the best I've been in the ring with, but he needs more experience. He gassed out ... I knew that I have that pace in my favour."