Michael Atherton reveals key reasons behind rise in shorter Test matches

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton pictured on day one of the first Test match against New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on June 4, 2026. – AFP

LONDON: Former England cricketer and renowned commentator Michael Atherton has identified several factors behind the increasing number of Test matches finishing within three days.

During his analysis on day three of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s, Atherton highlighted the changing length of Test matches, noting a significant rise in games ending early in recent decades.

The proportion of Tests lasting the full five days has fallen from 77.65% in the 1970s to 41.43% in the 2020s, while matches finishing on the fourth day have increased from 19.55% to 35.46%.

Meanwhile, the percentage of Tests ending within three days has risen sharply from 2.79% in the 1970s to 20.32% in the 2020s. A further 2.79% of Tests in the current decade have finished within two days.

Atherton, who played Test cricket for England during the 1990s, pointed to the dramatic increase in matches ending inside three days.

“Myself and Nass played in the 1990s, and the number of games that finished in three days or less was around 7%. That is now at 20%, so that is a big difference,” Atherton said.

“In the last decade, there have been nine occasions where Test matches have finished in two days, and there wasn’t a single occasion of a two-day Test between 1946 and 2000. So, I think the general starting point is that Test matches are going quicker,” he added.

Atherton then outlined several possible reasons for the trend, including the influence of T20 cricket and the quality of fast bowling in the modern era.

“Now, if you ask why, that’s the element of debate, and then we can discuss whether it’s a good or bad thing or what might change. But, off the top of my head, I can give four or five reasons, and then we can go into each one. Batting is higher risk now because of T20, and if you take more risks, you’re going to have a greater chance of getting out, so that’s speeding things up. There is also a good crop of fast bowlers around right now,” he stated.

The 58-year-old also believes the introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS) has played a role in matches finishing more quickly, with umpires becoming more willing to give LBW decisions.

“DRS has had an impact, I think. First of all, DRS will show when you’re out, and then umpires are more likely to give LBWs. I think pitches have become more advantageous since the advent of the World Test Championship,” he said.

Atherton further highlighted the growing importance teams place on home advantage, with sides increasingly preparing pitches designed to suit their own bowling attacks.

“Teams are generally looking to get home advantage more, so whether it’s turning pitches in India or seaming pitches in England, generally, the pitches have become more bowling-friendly since the advent of the World Test Championship. So, there are four or five reasons off the top of my head,” he concluded.