'Chapter is closed': Mohammad Amir ends talk of Pakistan ODI comeback

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage match against India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York, on June 9, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has put an end to speculation about a potential return to the national side for next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 4 to November 21.

Amir, who officially announced his retirement from international cricket on December 14, 2024, acquired British citizenship and a British passport through his wife, Narjis Khan.

As a British citizen, Amir will now participate in franchise competitions such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as an overseas player rather than as a local Pakistani player.

While speaking to cricket YouTuber Furqan Bhatti, the left-arm pacer explained that players featuring as locals in English domestic competitions, including county cricket and The Hundred, are required to sign a document confirming they will not represent another country as a local player.

“I am a British local now. When you play in competitions such as the County Championship and The Hundred as a local player, you have to sign a document stating that you cannot play for another country as a local. So, the Pakistan chapter I had before is now closed,” Amir said.

The 34-year-old made his international debut for Pakistan in 2009 and went on to represent the country in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is, claiming 119 wickets in Tests, 81 in ODIs and 71 in T20Is.

Amir represented Pakistan in three ICC World Cups, featuring in the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups before playing in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

He took six wickets in seven matches during Pakistan’s victorious 2009 T20 World Cup campaign and followed that with eight wickets in six matches in the 2010 edition.

At the 2019 ODI World Cup, Amir emerged as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker, claiming 17 wickets in eight matches. His best figures in the tournament came against Australia, when he returned 5/30.

Amir also played a key role in Pakistan’s historic triumph in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, producing a match-winning spell in the final against India.

He claimed 3/16 in six overs, dismissing India’s top three batters, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, as Pakistan bowled India out for 158 to secure a 180-run victory and win their maiden Champions Trophy title.