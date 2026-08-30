Mohammad Ali admits batting failure put Pakistan under pressure at Lord's

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali appeals after dismissing Gus Atkinson lbw on day three of the second Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 29, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Ali admitted that his side’s position in the second Test against England at Lord’s was largely due to the batting failure in the first innings.

Pakistan bowled just under 25 overs on a rain-affected third day and claimed four wickets, but England added 96 runs to extend their lead to 357.

Ali, who has taken two wickets in England’s second innings, acknowledged that Pakistan had been put under pressure by their first-innings deficit.

“The deficit from the first innings was too deep anyway,” Ali said. “When you’re so far behind, all you can do is get opposition wickets as quickly as possible.

“I think we bowled better here than in the first innings, in better areas and with more consistency. That’s why England are 177 for seven.”

The overcast conditions at Lord’s provided assistance to Pakistan’s bowlers, with cloud cover remaining throughout the day. Frequent rain interruptions also made it difficult for England’s batters to build momentum, while swing and variable bounce added to the challenge.

Mohammad Abbas gave Pakistan an early breakthrough when he trapped Emilio Gay lbw with a delivery that stayed unusually low.

Ali said bowlers must be prepared to perform in difficult conditions and remain focused on what they can control.

“You often get variable bounce at Lord’s,” he said. “If you watched the Test against New Zealand here earlier this summer, you saw variable bounce too.

“As a cricketer, you have to be ready for awkward conditions. I don’t talk about anyone else, but if you ask me to bowl all my life, I will be ready to do that because that’s my job.

“No matter how many fast bowlers play, fast bowlers should enjoy bowling in these conditions. If your workload is fine and your preparation is fine, you’ll never have a problem.

“We’ve seen this in domestic cricket too. A cricketer can only do what is in his control. The weather, atmosphere, conditions and pitch should not get to you that much.”

However, Pakistan face a daunting task with the bat after struggling for runs throughout the series. They have managed a combined 417 runs across their three innings so far.

With England holding a lead of 357, Pakistan would need a substantial fourth-innings total to stay in contention on a challenging Lord’s surface.

Ali acknowledged the difficulty of the task but insisted that Pakistan must maintain belief.

“Miracles do happen in cricket. We can only hope at this time and try to encourage the batting group,” he said.

“It’ll be a difficult task but not impossible. Until the last ball is bowled in cricket, you can’t make predictions. The Test still has a way to run.

“350-400 has been chased in the past too. It’s all about mindset and belief. Conditions are tough, but we’ll have to face that challenge and find a way out to get runs,” he concluded.