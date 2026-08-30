Jose Mourinho proposes new idea for Ballon d'Or

An undated photo of Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho. — Reuters

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has proposed a new idea for the Ballon d'Or as the date of the winner's announcement draws nearer.

Mourinho was appointed as the coach of Los Blancos earlier this summer, where he is managing some of the world’s best players.

Mourinho, while speaking at his press conference ahead of the match against newly promoted Malaga in LaLiga, said the Ballon d'Or should not be awarded to any player who has won the FIFA World Cup or the Champions League, but should be given to players who are the best in the world.

"The Ballon d'Or should go to one of those players who, when they retire, we miss them for eternity. Maradona, Cristiano, Messi, R9, Zidane... You can't give the Ballon d'Or to a guy just for winning the UCL or the World Cup. If you should give it to someone just for winning the UCL, then give it to Luis Enrique,” Mourinho said.

“No, it needs to go to the best player in the world, not necessarily a Spanish guy, or a PSG player. It needs to go to one of the 3-4 best players in the world, and those guys are here. But politics come into the Ballon d'Or, so I don't like getting into politics."

🚨🌕 José Mourinho: “The Ballon d'Or should go to one of those players who, when they retire, we miss them for eternity.



Maradona, Cristiano, Messi, R9, Zidane...



You can't give the Ballon d'Or to a guy just for winning the UCL or the World Cup.



If you should give it to… pic.twitter.com/d6X3XSBxuY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026

For many years, the voting process of major awards in the football world has favoured the players who win major trophies with their clubs or countries. Consequently, the best players are often left out due to their inability to win titles with their teams.