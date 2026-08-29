Sri Lanka storm past UAE in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign opener

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their Women's T20 Asia Cup match against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 29, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: A ruthless bowling performance, followed by captain Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten 48-run knock, led Sri Lanka to a convincing nine-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu's decision to field first paid dividends as the defending champions' bowling attack dismantled UAE's batting unit, booking the home side for a modest 79 in 19.5 overs.

Captain Esha Oza remained the top-scorer for the hosts with a cautious 18 off 24 deliveries, while the middle-order trio of Samaira Dharnidharka (17), Rinitha Rajith (15) and Heena Hotchandani (10) were the others to amass double figures.

Chethana Vimukthi and Mithali Ayodhya led Sri Lanka's bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Sugandika Kumari with two, while Kavisha Dilhari and skipper Athapaththu chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a modest 80-run target, the defending champions comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 73 balls to spare.

Skipper Athapaththu spearheaded Sri Lanka's dominant pursuit with an unbeaten 48 off 25 deliveries, studded with seven fours and two sixes.

She also shared a 57-run partnership with fellow opener Imesha Dulani, who contributed with an 18-ball 25, featuring five fours, before getting run out in the sixth over, while Sanjana Kavindi could chip in with an unbeaten five.

The nine-wicket victory put Sri Lanka at the summit of the Group B standings of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 with two points and a hefty net run rate of 6.263.