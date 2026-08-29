Iraola optimistic despite Liverpool's winless start

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola applauds fans after the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Andoni Iraola has praised his side despite Liverpool’s draws in their opening two matches. The Reds came from behind twice on Saturday to salvage a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in their second match of the season.

The Spanish manager was brought in from Bournemouth this summer to revive a Liverpool side bruised by last season’s failed title defence, when Arne Slot’s team slipped from champions in 2025 to fifth place despite spending a Premier League-record £446 million on new players.

Iraola wants his team to play on the front foot, attack at pace and press relentlessly, a style that should resonate with supporters who spent years watching Jürgen Klopp’s trademark “heavy-metal football” before the more measured approach of Arne Slot's two-year reign.

The transition, however, remains a work in progress. Forest's opener from Dan Ndoye came from a swift counterattack, while long spells of sluggish play in the first half left Iraola frustrated.

"I think we improved a lot in the second half. We were much more intense, much quicker on the ball, with more sense of urgency," he said. "But it's not enough to win the game, and I think we have to blame the first half that we had."

Alexander Isak equalised in the 60th minute before Morgan Gibbs-White restored Forest’s lead in the 70th minute, making it 2-1. And Victor Munoz, who was making his full debut at Anfield, rescued a point for Iraola’s side when he scored a banger with eight minutes remaining of regulation time.

Six days earlier, the Spaniard had won the crucial late penalty that secured a 2–2 draw with Newcastle in their opener.

"I think Victor has been very good both games," Iraola said. "Everything hasn't been perfect, but he's continued trying all the time and he's gone again and again and again. I like this a lot from the wingers.

"He has always been a threat, and also defensively has helped us a lot."

There is little panic around Anfield, despite the winless start. Iraola has said the tactical shift would take time, and his insistence on playing at a higher tempo was never likely to be mastered overnight.

"It's true that we've come back from two bad results where we were losing," Iraola said. "But at the end what makes the difference are the wins and three points.

"I liked what we've done in the second half, we've been able to complete the comeback, but the point leaves you frustrated."

Liverpool will next face Ipswich Town away on September 5 in the English top flight.