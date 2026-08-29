South Africa crush Zimbabwe in Namibia-hosted T20I tri-series

South Africa's Dewald Brevis plays a shot during their T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on August 29, 2026. — Namibia Cricket

WINDHOEK: Duan Jansen's three-wicket haul, followed by Dewald Brevis's unbeaten half-century, powered South Africa to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second match of the Namibia-hosted T20I tri-series here at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza's decision to bat first backfired as the Chevrons could muster 144/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite Tadiwanashe Marumani's blistering cameo at the backend.

The wicketkeeper batter, who walked out with the scoreboard reading 94/5 in 15.1 overs, went after the Proteas bowlers, hitting them for three sixes and a four during his 30-run cameo, which culminated on the final delivery of the penultimate over.

Earlier, Brian Bennett and Ben Curran gave Zimbabwe a steady start by putting together a brisk 45-run partnership.

Curran was the first to be dismissed as he scored a 12-ball 24, while Bennett batted until the 12th over and returned after top-scoring with an anchoring 34 off 35 deliveries, comprising four fours and a six.

Jansen spearheaded South Africa's bowling charge with three wickets for 45 runs in his four overs, followed by Prenelan Subrayen with two, while Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka and captain Bjorn Fortuin chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, the Proteas made light work of the 145-run target as they chased it down for the loss of three wickets and 38 balls to spare, courtesy of Brevis's second-consecutive half-century.

The top-order batter oversaw South Africa's run chase after coming out to bat in the fourth over following the dismissal of left-handed opener Jordan Hermann (20) and ultimately steered them over the line in the 14th over with an unbeaten 75 off just 32 deliveries, studded with seven fours and six sixes.

Brevis was supported by opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius (22) and the middle-order duo of Tony de Zorzi (15) and Rubin Hermann (11 not out), who made notable contributions.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Blessing Muzarabani could pick up one wicket apiece.

The seven-wicket victory lifted South Africa to the summit of the T20I tri-series standings by pushing down hosts Namibia, who earlier defeated them in the opening fixture at the same venue on Friday.