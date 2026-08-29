Munoz scores late as Liverpool held to frustrating draw by Nottingham Forest

Liverpool's Victor Munoz celebrates scoring their second goal against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

Victor Munoz marked his full debut by salvaging a point for the Reds after Morgan Gibbs-White thought he had won it from the penalty spot.

Nottingham Forest took the lead in the 24th minute through Dan Ndoye.

Forest keeper Matz Sels punted a ball 80 yards up the pitch to Igor Jesus, who held it up well and picked out Morgan Gibbs-White, who set up Ndoye to slot into the bottom corner.

Liverpool thought they had equalised when Florian Wirtz found the bottom corner.

But the goal was disallowed when it was found that Jeremie Frimpong, who provided an assist, was offside.

Victor Munoz that is special 🤯



The Spaniard's first Premier League goal pulls Liverpool level. pic.twitter.com/QYpZA90PPN — Premier League (@premierleague) August 29, 2026

Alexander Isak equalised in the 60th minute. Cody Gakpo spun his man and played a perfect ball across the six-yard box, which two Forest players were just unable to reach, and Isak tapped into an empty net.

Morgan Gibbs-White restored Forest’s lead in the 70th minute, making it 2-1.

Gibbs-White sent Alisson Becker the wrong way from the spot after Liverpool were caught out by a quick throw from Liam Delap. Neco Williams clipped the ball over the onrushing Alisson, who caught him, prompting the referee to award a penalty.

Munoz, who was making his full debut at Anfield, rescued a point for Andoni Iraola’s side when he scored a banger with eight minutes remaining of regulation time.

The Spanish winger got the ball on the edge of the box, spun and blasted a shot, which slightly reflected off Murillo and went in off the crossbar.