First phase of NCA bowlers development camp concludes

Peshawar region's Abuzar (left) receives an award at the conclusion of the NCA bowlers development camp's first phase at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on August 29, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The first phase of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) bowlers development camp, featuring 12 pacers, was concluded here on August 28, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

During the five-day opening phase of the bowlers' development camp, 12 national pacers worked on their skills under the supervision of white-ball assistant coach Ashley Noffke, who was joined by head coach Mike Hesson on the final day.

Upon his visit to the camp, Hesson closely assessed the emerging pacers involved in the camp during the nets and provided them with useful advice. Besides Hesson, Director High-Performance Centre Aqib Javed also met the participants upon his visit to the camp on the final day.

The first phase of the development camp formally concluded with Peshawar Region's Abuzar and Razaullah receiving awards for their encouraging performances.

Pakistan fast bowlers wrap up phase one of the NCA Bowlers Development Camp 🏏



Emerging pacers Abuzar and Razaullah receive awards for their performances at the camp 💫#PakistanCricket | #NCACamp pic.twitter.com/m29E6kfD6B — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2026

Besides Abuzar and Razaullah, the participants of the first phase of NCA bowlers development camp included Lahore's Mohammad Salman, Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal, Faisalabad's Qayyum Khan and Faheem Ashraf, Sialkot's Abdul Subhan, Peshawar's Mohammad Imran Jnr, Bahawalpur's Muhammad Imran, FATA's Akif Javed and Hyderabad's Mohammad Hasnain.

Following the conclusion of the first phase, the second, which would solely feature eight national spinners, including Abrar Ahmed, will run from 31 August to 4 September.

Among the shortlisted spinners, only Rawalpindi region's Mehran Mumtaz is yet to make his international debut.

Spinners shortlisted for NCA bowlers development camp

Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood (all Rawalpindi region), Faisal Akram, Arafat Minhas (both Multan region), Abrar Ahmed, Danish Aziz (both Karachi region) and Mohammad Nawaz (Rawalpindi region).