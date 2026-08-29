Moses Itauma warned against facing Oleksandr Usyk

This collage of photos shows undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Moses Itauma. — Instagram

British young boxing sensation Moses Itauma has been warned against fighting former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Itauma has a record of 14-0, with 12 of his wins coming by stoppage, and is known for his devastating speed, power, and timing.

The 21-year-old is bidding to become the second-youngest heavyweight world champion in history after Mike Tyson, who was the youngest.

Itauma will face Filip Hrgovic on Saturday 29th August at the O2 Arena in London.

Moses’ one of the biggest wins includes Dillian Whyte, whom he stopped inside a round. And last time out he became the first man to stop Jermaine Franklin inside the distance after Franklin proved his toughness by going the full 12 rounds with both Anthony Joshua and Whyte.

Speaking to The Stomping Ground, Usyk’s former promoter Alex Krassyuk was asked about Itauma vs Usyk as the Ukrainian great nears the end of his career.

“I wouldn’t. I tell you why. Usyk is too tough for Moses. Too tough,” Krassyuk replied.

He was asked if it would be a simple fight for Usyk were the two to meet to which he said not simple but the Ukrainian is still capable of defeating Itauma.

“Not simple, but way easier than it would be in two or three years. I think Usyk is still capable of passing Moses Itauma, at this stage, but he’s not getting younger, and in one year it would be too late. But I don’t think It will happen. I am not sure Usyk will ever fight again. But I am sure Moses Itauma is here to take the future of boxing,” he added.