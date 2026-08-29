'Completely fit' pacer Akif Javed eyes Pakistan comeback

Pakistan's Akif Javed celebrates taking a wicket during their second ODI against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Left-arm emerging Pakistan pacer Akif Javed on Saturday shared that he worked extensively on his fitness as he aims to make his return to the national team.

Javed, whose ODI debut for Pakistan came in March last year during their away series against New Zealand, made his last international appearance for the Green Shirts during the same assignment.

The 25-year-old was then sidelined due to fitness concerns until eventually being named among the 12 pacers called up to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) bowlers development camp, further including eight spinners, slated to run until September 4.

Speaking to Geo News exclusively on the sidelines of the NCA development camp, Javed revealed that he had been working diligently on his fitness since his layoff.

He further shared that he had been following a strict diet plan to increase his pace, while he has also been working on improving his line and length during the camp and several other factors required to excel in international cricket.

"I have been working regularly on my fitness. Along with fitness and diet, you can maintain and even increase your pace, and I take care of these aspects," Javed stated.

"At the camp, we are working on things that are required in international cricket. Alongside that, I am working on my line and length, which are very important alongside pace," he added.

Javed, who is a part of the 15-member Pakistan squad for the Asian Games 2026, led by top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan, reiterated he was completely fit for the continental event and would definitely make a comeback to the national team.

He also highlighted the hard work fast bowlers are required to put in, including mastering variations and yorkers, to progress in international cricket, especially in limited-overs formats.

"My name is in the Pakistan squad for the Asian Games and I am fit. I will definitely make a comeback to the national team," Javed continued.

"Fast bowlers need to work very hard these days. In white-ball cricket, fast bowlers have to work on different variations, while yorkers require a lot of perfection."