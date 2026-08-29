24 Pakistani runners ready for Sydney Marathon challenge

A group of Pakistani runners pose for a picture on the eve of the Sydney Marathon 2026 in Sydney on August 29, 2026. — Reporter

SYDNEY: For 24 Pakistani and Pakistani origin runners, Sunday's Sydney Marathon is about much more than completing 42.195 kilometres.

From Karachi to Islamabad, Sydney to Adelaide, and from the United States, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, Pakistani runners have come together on one of the biggest stages in international distance running.

The Sydney Marathon, to be held on Sunday, August 30, has grown into one of the world's premier marathon events and is now part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors. Sydney became the seventh Major in 2025, while Cape Town's addition in 2026 has taken the series to eight races.

More than 40,000 runners from around the world are expected to be part of the event, creating a huge international spectacle around the streets of Sydney.

Among them will be a 24 member strong Pakistani contingent comprising 19 men and five women.

Ten runners are travelling from Pakistan, while five are based in Australia. The group also includes runners from the United States, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

From Karachi, Khalid Sheikh, Dr Jahanzeb Mughal, Nosherwan Ali, Shoaib Nizami, Ali Kazi, Danish Elahi, Husnain Dharamsey and Yousuf Malik will take on the marathon.

The women's contingent features Kaukab Sarwar, Dr Rabia Naeem, Mehwish Bilal, Hira Diwan and Syeda Maimoona Hamdani.

The wider group includes Ali Zaidi, Aamar Butt, Qamar Zia, Junaid Memon, Zain Alam, Naveed Hasan, Umer Rasheed, Tabish Mukhtar, Mir Shahzad and Dr Adnan Afzal.

Geo News Deputy Sports Editor Faizan Lakhani will also be among the runners on the start line.

Five members of the contingent are already current Six Star finishers, adding another layer of experience to a group that represents a growing Pakistani presence in international marathon running.

The Sydney course itself provides an extraordinary backdrop.

The 42.195km race begins in North Sydney before taking runners across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and through some of the city's most recognisable locations, including The Rocks, Circular Quay, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour and Pyrmont.

The route then heads towards Moore Park and Centennial Parklands before returning towards the city and passing through the Royal Botanic Garden and the area around Mrs Macquarie's Chair.

The final kilometres provide perhaps the most spectacular finish in world marathon running, with the runners heading towards the Sydney Opera House at Circular Quay.

But the scenery comes with its own challenge. The course features a number of undulating sections, requiring runners to manage their energy carefully, particularly in the second half of the race.

For the Pakistani runners, the targets are different.

Some are chasing personal bests, some are looking to complete another World Marathon Major, while others simply want to experience the unique occasion of running through Sydney with the Pakistani flag represented on the course.

Danish Elahi, running his seventh marathon, has chosen to make his representation particularly visible. He plans to run in shalwar kameez, with the aim of presenting what he describes as a softer image of Pakistan and creating awareness about his country.

"I am running in shalwar kameez tomorrow. I want to create some soft image for Pakistan and create awareness for my beloved country. This is my seventh marathon and I'm super excited for this. Sydney is a city to run in. Pakistan Zindabad!" Elahi said.

For Husnain Dharamsey, the immediate objective is simpler and that's of reaching the finish line.

After months of training with SVRC, Dharamsey is targeting a finish somewhere around five to five-and-a-half hours, although he is keeping his focus firmly on completing the race.

"I have been training hard for the last few months with SVRC where Adnan Gandhi was very helpful. I'll try to complete it in five to five-and-a-half hours, but right now I'm just eyeing to finish," he said.

The 24 runners therefore arrive in Sydney with different motivations but a shared sense of occasion.

For some, it is about the clock. For others, it is about the journey.

For all of them, Sunday offers an opportunity to become part of a marathon that has quickly established itself among the elite events of global distance running.

While not directly a part of Pakistani contingent, but the former British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis will also run the Sydney Marathon and his participation has a strong connection to Pakistan.

Nithavrianakis is using his marathon journey to raise awareness and funds for The Citizens Foundation (TCF), with an ambitious target of raising USD one million during 2026.

Sydney is the third of six marathons he is running this year, following London and Milan. He plans to continue with Chicago and New York before completing the challenge with the Karachi Marathon.

Nithavrianakis is currently dealing with an injury, meaning his running target is simply to get through the Sydney course, ideally in under four hours. But his bigger objective extends far beyond his own finishing time.

"The more important challenge is how do I raise awareness about my run, about The Citizens Foundation, the amazing work TCF is doing," Nithavrianakis said.

His fundraising campaign aims to help create 6,000 new places for deserving children in Pakistan to receive TCF education.

"I'm hoping again they will do so and help me create 6,000 new places for deserving children in Pakistan to get amazing TCF education," he said.

His Sydney Marathon journey therefore adds another Pakistan related story to an already significant day for the Pakistani running community.