Hesson, Javed summoned to England amid Pakistan Test series

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson (left) and Director High-Performance Centre Aqib Javed. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned men's white-ball teams head coach Mike Hesson and Director High-Performance Centre Aqib Javed to London amid the Green Shirts' three-match away series, scheduled to run until September 13.

On the second day of the Lord's Test, the visitors were bowled out for just 110 runs in the first innings, for which top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq was unavailable to bat due to a calf injury.

Consequently, the home side secured a massive 180-run lead, which they later bolstered to 261 runs for the loss of three second-innings wickets.

Meanwhile, speculation began after reports emerged that Pakistan's white-ball coach Hesson and High-Performance Director Javed were travelling to London.

It was speculated that, following the Test team's poor performance in England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had urgently summoned the High-Performance Director and white-ball coach to London.

However, the PCB's position is that Aqib Javed and Mike Hesson are travelling to London to attend a dinner hosted by King Charles, scheduled for September 2 in honour of the Pakistan men's cricket team.

PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Syed, and PSL Director Salman Naseer have also arrived in London.

Furthermore, A Pakistan Super League (PSL) meeting is also scheduled to be held in London on September 1, chaired by PCB Chairman Naqvi. The owners of the eight PSL franchises are already in London to attend the meeting.