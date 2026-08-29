Cristiano Ronaldo scores winner as Al Nassr beat Al Taawoun

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the match against Al Taawoun in Saudi Pro League on August 28, 2026. — Reuters

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decisive goal as Al Nassr maintained their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season with a 2-1 victory over Al Taawoun here at Alawwal Park on Friday.

The 41-year-old Portugal international started up front and completed the full match as Al Nassr secured their fourth consecutive league victory to remain top of the table.

🔚 | صافـرة النهايـة! 💛



النصر 2 - 1 التعاون

⚽ سامو كوستا

⚽ كريستيانو رونالدو#النصر_التعاون pic.twitter.com/8qJgqMvOhS — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) August 28, 2026

Al Nassr were forced to come from behind once again after Mohammed Bassam Al Hurayji opened the scoring for Al Taawoun in the 11th minute.

The hosts responded strongly and levelled deep into first-half stoppage time when Samu Costa found the net in the fifth minute of added time, sending the sides into the interval on level terms.

Ronaldo then completed the comeback just five minutes after the restart, scoring what proved to be the winner and taking his remarkable career tally to 978 goals.

ومازال التاريـخ يُكتـب 💛 pic.twitter.com/sRx1tTOngG — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) August 28, 2026

The move began with excellent work down the left from Joao Felix, who broke into the Al Taawoun penalty area before delivering a cutback.

The ball eventually reached Mohamed Simakan on the edge of the box, with the defender's goal-bound effort flicked into the net by Ronaldo from six yards in the 50th minute.

Simakan appeared stunned as Ronaldo ran away in celebration. Replays subsequently showed that the original effort from the defender was heading towards the bottom corner and may have found the net without Ronaldo's intervention.

RONALDO ARE YOU MAD!?!!



WHAT A GOAL FROM CRISTIANO TO MAKE IT 2-1! pic.twitter.com/1W4KsqDgkM — NassrXtra (@NassrXtra1) August 28, 2026

The victory comes just days after Al Nassr produced another dramatic comeback, defeating Al Ettifaq 3-2 on Tuesday after trailing by two goals at half-time.

Ronaldo's latest goal ensured Al Nassr maintained their flawless record and strengthened their position at the summit of the Saudi Pro League.