Lando Norris extends McLaren contract until 2030

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after qualifying in pole position on August 22, 2026. — Reuters

Formula One world champion Lando Norris has signed a contract extension with McLaren that will keep him at the team until at least the end of 2030, with an option to extend the deal even further.

The 26-year-old Briton announced the news to McLaren staff during a friends and family event at the team’s Woking headquarters.

Norris, who made his Formula One debut with McLaren in 2019 after joining as a test and simulator driver in 2017, said remaining with the team was an easy decision and admitted he would be delighted to spend his entire career in papaya colours.

“At the minute there's really no reason to want to even put a thought into somewhere else,” Norris said.

“I kind of want my whole career to be with McLaren because I'm happy here and I don't want to change.

“I want to fight with McLaren even when things are not going well and I want to win with McLaren when things are going amazingly well. So yeah, I'll be very, very happy at the end of my career to say that McLaren was the only team I've been with.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella welcomed the agreement, describing Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri as one of the strongest and most united partnerships in Formula One.

Speculation in the media suggested Norris’s new contract could make him one of the sport’s highest-paid drivers, although the Briton dismissed reports linking him with figures close to those earned by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.