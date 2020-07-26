Wasim Khan reveals pressure behind decision to tour England

Chief Executive Office of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan on Saturday revealed that the decision to send the Pakistan team to England was a difficult one.



In a video, he said he made the decision with positive thinking after discussing the tour with the English board.

He said that he had meetings with the ECB, got the opinion of the players and then decided to send the team to England.

"When the process of COVID-19 testing started and some cricketers tested positive. We became depressed and were in great stress and pressure,” he added.

In June, around 10 players had been left out of the England tour squad after they failed to clear the coronavirus test. The players were Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti. A few players later cleared a second test and left for England to join the squad.

Wasim said that it was a difficult time for the PCB, but when they talked to the players, they were in good spirits because they wanted to play.

The chief said that the decision of the West Indies to go to England encouraged the Pakistan board. “We got a chance to review things, when the West Indies decided to go to England and play a series,” he added.

“As far as our decision is concerned, the reason is nothing but the revival of cricket. At that time, the revival of the game was important for world cricket,” he said.

He said there was no other reason to send the team to England. “The decision was made only for cricket,” he added.





