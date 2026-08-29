Ronnie O’Sullivan vows to continue after Wuhan Open semi-final defeat

An undated picture of Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan. — Reuters

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has vowed not to ‘throw in the towel just yet’ despite suffering a 6-3 defeat by China’s Chang Bingyu in the Wuhan Open semi-finals on Friday.

O’Sullivan had battled past Mark Selby 5-3 in the quarter-finals on Thursday, but admitted after his latest defeat that he is still struggling with his mental health.

“The disease came back big time today,” said the 50-year-old Englishman. “If I'm honest I don't think I will ever get over it.”

O’Sullivan, who has not won a ranking event for more than two years, has previously taken breaks from competition while dealing with depression and anxiety.

O’Sullivan says he plans to continue playing for another 18 months and wants the chance to end his career on a stronger note.

“I will see out the next 18 months and see how we go. I don't want to throw the towel in just yet. I've committed to playing until then,” he said.

“I want to give myself a chance. I'd hate to finish my career on performances like that.”

O’Sullivan made a difficult start against Bingyu, losing the opening two frames before recovering to level at 2-2 at the interval.

Bingyu regained control after the break, taking the next two frames to move 4-2 ahead. O’Sullivan responded by claiming the seventh frame, but breaks of 69 and 48 secured Chang a place in Saturday’s final.

Chang will meet newly crowned world number one Zhao Xintong in the final after Zhao defeated Xiao Guodong 6-2.