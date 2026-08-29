Carlos Alcaraz reveals ‘intrusive thoughts’ made injury layoff most difficult

An undated picture of Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz revealed on Friday that dealing with ‘intrusive thoughts’ over his return to tennis was the most difficult part of his nearly five-month absence with a wrist injury.

The 23-year-old Spaniard became the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam after winning his seventh major title at this year’s Australian Open and he is aiming to defend his US Open crown.

Alcaraz missed much of the clay-court season, including the French Open, as well as Wimbledon and the North American hard-court swing because of the injury.

He returned to competitive action earlier this week in mixed doubles alongside 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Alcaraz said uncertainty over when he would be fit to return to competition made the injury layoff particularly difficult mentally.

"The first month was kind of difficult for me because I couldn't do anything with my right arm. It was tough," Alcaraz said.

"But at the same time, I enjoyed my time with family, friends and staying at home.

"But once I started to practice a little bit, that I didn't know when I'm going to start, that thoughts are really difficult to deal with, because I don't know if I'm going to be ready for Cincinnati, for U.S. Open, or I'm going to miss the whole American swing.

"But finally, here we are. My goal was try to be healthy as soon as possible and try not to miss more competitions. So I would say that intrusive thoughts were the most difficult things to deal with in this process."

Alcaraz will begin his US Open campaign against Russia’s Roman Safiullin, ranked 98th in the world.

The tournament will be without world number one Jannik Sinner, who withdrew with a persistent right knee injury.