Rafael Leao bids emotional farewell to AC Milan

An undated picture of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. — Reuters

Portugal winger Rafael Leao has said an emotional goodbye to AC Milan amid reports that he is close to completing a move to Turkish club Galatasaray, admitting the decision to leave the Serie A giants was a difficult one.

The 27-year-old joined Milan from French side Lille in 2019 after coming through Sporting Portugal’s academy.

He has since established himself as a key figure for the seven-time European champions, making 291 appearances across all competitions, scoring 80 goals and providing 65 assists.

Leao helped Milan win the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season and the Italian Super Cup in 2024-25. He has also earned 49 caps for Portugal and represented his country at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

According to media reports, Milan have accepted a €45 million ($52.12m) offer from Galatasaray for Leao, whose contract with the Italian club runs until June 2028.

Leao emotionally reflected on his seven-year spell at AC Milan, thanking the club and fans.

"It's a difficult time," Leao said. "I've said goodbye to my teammates after seven years.

"Milan helped me grow and understand what top-flight football is all about. The time has come to say goodbye. I might have liked to say goodbye in a different way. The fans supported me even during the tough times.

"I know what I've achieved here; I'll go down in the club's history. All I can do is say thank you."