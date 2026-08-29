Elise Mertens fights back to reach Monterrey Open final

Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrates after winning her semi final match against Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova on August 28, 2026. — Reuters

MONTERREY: Belgian second seed Elise Mertens produced a determined comeback to defeat Czech youngster Nikola Bartunkova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 here at Club Sonoma on Friday and reach the Monterrey Open final.

Mertens will face France’s Diane Parry in the final of the WTA 500 hard-court event, which serves as a key warm-up tournament ahead of the US Open.

Parry booked her place in the championship match earlier in the day with a straight-sets victory over American fifth seed Ann Li. The 23-year-old Frenchwoman prevailed 7-6(7), 6-4 after two hours and three minutes.

Bartunkova made a dominant start against Mertens in the second semi-final, breaking serve in the opening game before establishing a 4-1 advantage.

The 20-year-old Czech then secured another break and continued to dictate proceedings, claiming the opening set 6-1 after breaking Mertens for a third time in the final game.

Mertens responded impressively in the second set despite falling 3-0 behind. The Belgian shifted momentum by breaking Bartunkova in three successive return games and won six of the final seven games to level the contest at one set apiece.

The second seed carried her momentum into the deciding set, breaking early to move 2-1 ahead.

She strengthened her advantage with another break in a lengthy seventh game before serving out the match 6-2 to complete a hard-fought comeback.

Mertens will now look to claim the Monterrey title against Parry as both players prepare for the US Open, whose women’s singles main draw begins on Sunday.