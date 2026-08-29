Premier League: Manchester City crush Crystal Palace as Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland score twice

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland celebrate after the match against Crystal Palace in Premier League on August 28, 2026.— Reuters

SELHURST: Manchester City claimed their second successive Premier League victory with a convincing 4-1 win over Crystal Palace here at Selhurst Park on Friday, with Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland both scoring twice.

City took the lead in the 17th minute as Haaland rose highest to meet Antoine Semenyo’s cross and produced a looping header that sailed beyond the reach of goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Two goals for Erling Haaland, two goals for Rayan Cherki ⚽️@ManCity make it two wins from two matches after a 4-1 victory over @CPFC 👊 pic.twitter.com/ohPW5LYtiP — Premier League (@premierleague) August 28, 2026

The hosts continued to threaten in an entertaining, end-to-end contest, while City also had opportunities to extend their advantage. Phil Foden came close in the 21st minute, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Palace had a golden chance to equalise early in the second half when Eddie Nketiah found himself in a promising position, only to waste the opportunity.

City punished them moments later as Cherki doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 54th minute. The French midfielder showed impressive composure and footwork to weave through the Palace defence before poking the ball into the net.

The hosts responded almost immediately. Yeremy Pino’s free-kick struck the crossbar before rebounding onto City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and then the post, eventually crossing the line to give Palace hope.

However, Cherki restored City’s two-goal cushion just three minutes later, with his deflected effort taking a decisive touch off Chris Richards before finding the net.

Haaland completed the scoring in the 85th minute, collecting a pass from Foden before firing a powerful left-footed shot beyond Henderson.

It is pertinent to mention that the result gives City six points from their opening two league matches.