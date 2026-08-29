Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula welcome US Open prize money boost

The collage of photos features Aryna Sabalenka (right) and Jessica Pegula. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula have welcomed the US Open’s record prize money and the creation of a new Grand Slam player advisory council, saying increased pressure from competitors is beginning to deliver results.

The US Open will offer a record $108 million prize purse this year, while all four Grand Slam tournaments have announced plans to establish an advisory council for players.

The moves come after leading competitors called for a greater share of tournament revenues and more influence over decisions affecting the sport.

World number one Sabalenka, who has strongly backed the push for improved player compensation, said the latest developments could help ease tensions between players and tournament organisers.

"We're super happy ... that we're finally getting to the point where we wanted to be at the very beginning," the Belarusian told reporters on Friday.

"Hopefully we're not gonna boycott media or tournament or anything in the future. We all going to be happy, and that's all we wanted from the very beginning."

Sabalenka and men's world number one Jannik Sinner were among players who restricted their pre-tournament media commitments at the French Open and Wimbledon to 15 minutes as part of the campaign for a larger share of tournament revenue.

Pegula, who has played a prominent role in discussions between players and tennis authorities, said cooperation between the men's and women's tours had helped bring about meaningful change.

"I think it's been amazing what the players have been able to accomplish," Pegula said.

"It shows being united on the men's and the women's side, especially with the top players, has put a lot of pressure on the slams to continue to grow our sport."

Pegula added that the council's structure and membership would be important as players seek further progress.