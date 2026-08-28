Thailand edge past Hong Kong in Women's T20 Asia Cup curtain-raiser

Thailand's Phannita Maya watches the ball after playing a shot during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Hong Kong, China, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai's anchoring 43-run knock, followed by Onnicha Kamchomphu's three-wicket haul, propelled Thailand to a narrow six-run victory over Hong Kong, China, in the opening match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, Hong Kong accumulated 120 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs on the back of an anchoring third-wicket partnership between wicketkeeper batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai and captain Chaiwai.

Chaiwai spearheaded Hong Kong's batting charge with a blistering 43 off 31 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match. She was closely followed by Koncharoenkai, who made a cautious 27 off 41 deliveries.

Besides them, only openers Phannita Maya (19) and Aphisara Suwanchonrathi (11) could amass double figures against the Hong Kong bowling attack, led by Marina Lamplough, who bagged four wickets for just 11 runs in her four overs.

Lamplough was supported by Alison Siu, who picked up three wickets, while Kary Chan made two scalps.

Set to chase a modest 121-run target, Hong Kong could only muster 114/7 in their 20 overs and thus succumbed to a frustrating defeat in their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign opener.

Left-handed opener Kay Chan and wicketkeeper batter Yasmin Daswani remained the joint top-scorers for Hong Kong with 28 each, while Lamplough contributed with an 11-ball 22.

Onnicha Kamchomphu spearheaded Thailand's bowling charge with three wickets for 27 runs in her four overs, followed by Maya with two, while Thipatcha Putthawong and Suleeporn Laomi chipped in with one scalp apiece.