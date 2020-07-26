Veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni. Photo: AFP

Australian great Dean Jones has said that India’s veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni could say goodbye to his international career if he fails to perform in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Times of India reported.

Speculations of Dhoni's retirement resurface from time to time and although he has not addressed the subject, it is expected that the 39-year-old will hang his gloves sooner or later.

Jones believes that Dhoni has a small window of opportunity to save his international career by impressing selectors with his performance in the IPL 2020.

READ: MS Dhoni won’t want to wear India’s blue jersey again says Harbhajan Singh

The former cricketer said that Indian team selectors have vouched for Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as wicket-keepers in limited-overs cricket and will not hesitate to replace Dhoni if he fails to impress in the IPL 2020.



"At the moment it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Pant and Rahul. If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he's away, but if he doesn't do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut," he said.

"This break might be fantastic for him. He has had a really good break and if he wants to come back out of this - trust me as you get older it gets more difficult to come back from a break."

MS Dhoni to perform in IPL 2020 or lose international career: Dean Jones