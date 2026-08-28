Moses Itauma slapped by Filip Hrgovic at heated weigh-in

An undated photo of heavyweight boxer Filip Hrgovic (left) slapping Moses Itauma. — X/@qroolecom

British boxer Moses Itauma was slapped by Filip Hrgovic on Friday as their weigh-in before the IBF heavyweight world title fight descended into chaos.

After both men tipped the scales to make their fight official ahead of tomorrow night, the boxers got into a heated exchange.

Itauma pushed Hrgovic off the stage before his rival slapped him in the face in reply.

The ugly scenes flared up when the pair faced off for the final time before fight night.

"I am the man, I am going to [expletive deleted] smash you," said Hrgovic.

A visibly angry Itauma retorted: "No, you [expletive deleted] ain't."

Hrgovic quickly got back up and slapped Itauma in the face as security had to intervene between the heavyweight titans.

‼️ IT'S ALL KICKING OFF BETWEEN MOSES ITAUMA AND FILIP HRGOVIC! pic.twitter.com/IGBZJWbBH0 — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) August 28, 2026

When tensions eased a little, Hrgovic gave an interview to DAZN.

"I just told him what is going to happen: I'm going to smash him," Hrgovic said.

"He pushed me first, so I just gave it back to him. He started it.

"It's going to be tough [tomorrow night]."

Glaring over at Hrgovic, Itauma said: “I was ready to go.

“I don’t know, I just lost it a little bit. I had a little itch, and I just had to scratch it.”

Hrgovic has been involved in continuous trash talk, calling Itauma a “kid” in the build-up, prompting the Briton to admit the taunts were starting to wind him up.

However, at Thursday’s news conference, Itauma called them unimportant.

Itauma will face Hrgovic on Saturday 29th August at the O2 Arena in London.