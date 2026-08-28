Roger Federer set to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday

Switzerland's Roger Federer is seen during centre court centenary celebrations at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 3, 2022. — Reuters

Roger Federer, who will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday, said he ‘had a great time’ during his career.

Roger retired in 2022, and his 20 Grand Slam titles rank third behind his long-time rivals Novak Djokovic (24) and Rafael Nadal (22).

The Hall announced in November 2025 that Federer will be enshrined in August in ceremonies in Newport, Rhode Island.

Federer said all the victories and trophies he won would have made him remembered forever in tennis, but they were only part of the reason he enjoyed playing.

“I think when you retire, I think I said it before, that there was a lot of talk also about maybe my personality and what I brought to the game overall when I wasn’t on court, which I was a little surprised,” Federer said. "I thought it was about, in the moment, forehands and backhands and saving break points and victories and all that stuff.

"But actually it becomes a little bit, not irrelevant eventually, but it’s about what were you remembered for, how did you behave in the locker rooms or in the corridors or maybe with the media, or with the tournament directors, the ball kids."

Those were near the end of his career, when Federer was forced to limit his schedule for health reasons. He hated having to do so, because he liked going too many places, even ones that didn't host the biggest events.

Federer, 45, was the first man to reach 20 major titles. His total titles tally is 103, eight of which came at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the US Open and a lone French Open.

He was also world number one for 310 total weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks.

Federer was forced to limit his schedule for health reasons near the end of his career. He hated having to do so, because he wanted to travel places, even ones that didn't host the biggest events.

“For me, if I look back, that’s kind of what I’m very happy about, that I went through 25 years on tour, and actually felt like I made a lot of friends and a lot of people miss me,” Federer said. "Same with fans. They come up to me and say, ‘What a shame you’re not playing anymore.’

“Then I get a flashback saying it was an amazing time, and I say it every time. I loved it, and it’s a shame I can’t be on the tour anymore. But it was a great, great time and I miss it dearly.”