'It shows we belong,' says Gerhard Erasmus as Namibia stun South Africa

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (left) shakes hands with South Africa's Bjorn Fortuin at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on August 28, 2026. — Cricket Namibia

WINDHOEK: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus on Friday asserted that their 18-run triumph over South Africa in the home T20I tri-series opener here at the Namibia Cricket Ground showed their credentials in the format.

The victory marked Namibia's second in two T20Is against South Africa as the associate nation had earlier defeated then World Cup runners-up at the same venue last year, and their captain Erasmus insisted that their recent success showed that their maiden triumph was not one-off and also that they could be consistent.

"This is very important, it shows we belong or that the last win was [not] a one-off. We showed we can be consistent and compete with the best," said Erasmus at the post-match presentation.

Put into bat first, the hosts piled up a formidable total of 163/9 in 20 overs on the back of an 84-run opening partnership between Louren Steenkamp (41) and Jan Frylinck, who top-scored with a 38-ball 60, studded with six fours and two sixes.

In response, South Africa could muster 145/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite Dewald Brevis's gutsy 75-run knock as Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit struck thrice each with the ball.

Reflecting on his team's performance, Erasmus emphasised it was a collective effort, stating the batters excelled well in the powerplay, while the bowlers brought them into play.

"Batters did well in the powerplay, bowlers bought in to play. Credit to bowlers for holding their own as Brevis held it together for them. Everyone chipped in with their roles, makes the team tough to beat," Erasmus stated.

The victory put Namibia atop the home T20I tri-series standings, but their captain Erasmus insisted that their ultimate goal is to get into and win the final.

"There's still three games to go, aim is to get in to and win the final."