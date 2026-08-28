Namibia stun South Africa in home T20I tri-series opener

Namibia' Max Heingo celebrates dismissing South Africa's Tony de Zorzi during the first match of the T20I tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on August 28, 2026. — Namibia Cricket

WINDHOEK: Jan Frylinck's blistering half-century, followed by Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit's respective three-wicket hauls, propelled Namibia to a historic 18-run victory over South Africa in the opening match of the home T20I tri-series here at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Friday.

South Africa captain Bjorn Fortuin's decision to field first backfired as the home side piled up a formidable total of 163/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a blistering opening partnership between Louren Steenkamp and Frylinck.

The opening pair ensured they laid a solid foundation for a defendable total by putting together 84 runs inside 10 overs until Steenkamp fell victim to Fortuin after scoring 41 off just 29 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Frylinck then shared a vital 32-run partnership with captain Gerhard Erasmus (19) before getting dismissed by Dewald Brevis in the 13th over. He remained the top-scorer for Namibia with a 38-ball 60, studded with six fours and two sixes.

Following Frylinck's dismissal, the home side began to lose wickets at an alarming rate, which halted the flow of runs, and they ultimately had to settle for 163/9 despite Alexander Busing-Volschenk and Trumpelmann chipping in with 13 and 12, respectively.

Prenelan Subrayen was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he took three wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, followed by debutant Duan Jansen and skipper Fortuin with two each, while Nqobani Mokoena and Brevis could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 164-run target, the Proteas could muster 145/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite Brevis's anchoring half-century and thus succumbed to their second consecutive defeat against Namibia in the shortest format, with the first coming last year at the same venue.

The visitors got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (nine) and Jordan Hermann (seven) inside four overs with just 19 runs on the board.

Meanwhile, Brevis, who walked out to bat at No.3, waged a lone battle for South Africa with a gutsy 75 off 50 deliveries, laced with five fours and four sixes, until being sent back by Trumpelmann in the 18th over.

With 31 runs required off the remaining two overs, South Africa only managed to score 12 runs for the loss of three wickets despite debutant Jansen's unbeaten 25-run knock, and had their dismal record against Namibia in the shortest format extended.

Trumpelmann and Smit co-led Namibia's bowling charge with three wickets each, while Max Heingo, Jack Brassell and skipper Erasmus chipped in with one scalp apiece. For his economical bowling figures of 3/31, Smit was adjudged the Player of the Match.