Tottenham boss De Zerbi wants more signings

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on January 21, 2026. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi, after spending more than £300 million ($407 million) in the summer transfer window, wants more signings.

De Zerbi joined Tottenham on March 31 and rescued them on the final day of last season, after which he challenged the club's owners to provide him with the team of his dreams for the next campaign.

He spectacularly upgraded the forward line last week with the capture of Savio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City; his wish has been granted.

However, they were hammered 3-0 by Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on the opening day last week. This showed that vast expenditure is no guarantee for instant results, but speaking ahead of Saturday's home game against Newcastle United, De Zerbi expressed his satisfaction and said more business could still be done.

"I didn't expect a transfer window like we have done," De Zerbi, who arrived with seven games to go last season and with the club heading towards relegation, told reporters.

"I think we can do one player more in one specific position. Yesterday we went to dinner with the owners, (sporting director) Johan (Lange) and chief executive Vinai (Venkatesham) and we spoke about this.

"All of us are on the same page and a very good connection."

Spurs signed Brazilian winger Savio for a reported fee of £75 million and he scored on his debut in the 5-1 win against Charlton Athletic in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Tottenham have also signed Egyptian forward Marmoush, who has initially joined on loan pending a £50-million permanent deal next summer.

"Great signing for us, great player. Another great player. Everyone of us love him as a player and we hope he can do what he is able to," De Zerbi said of Marmoush.

"He can give us more solutions in attack. Need more players in attack capable of scoring goals. Very fast player. Works well. A very smart player. He thinks like a coach. He can play in different positions in the pitch.

"I think Savio and Marmoush are bomba. I don't know what name you want to call them."

Tottenham are also reportedly linked with Cody Gakpo of Liverpool, who is also a forward and while De Zerbi disagrees with the transfer window remaining open even after the season has begun, he is certainly happy to take advantage.

"I think it's crazy but at the end we are very happy with the transfer market we have done until now," he said.

Tottenham's other big signings this summer include midfielders Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United and central defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.