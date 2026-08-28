Carrick provides injury update on United's new signing Baleba

An undated photo of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. — Reuters

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has provided an update on the injuries of Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

Carrick said the new signing Baleba is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks with an ankle injury but stressed the issue was not a major concern.

United completed the signing of 22-year-old midfielder from Brighton & Hove Albion on a contract until 2031 with the option to extend for a further year.

Financial details of the deal were not made public, but according to media reports, United paid an initial 60 million pounds ($81.80 million), with further add-ons, for the Cameroon international.

"He's got a little ankle issue so maybe a couple of weeks or so, maybe three weeks," Carrick told reporters on Friday.

"But we knew that before, so it's no major issue. It'll be great to have him when we can."

Asked whether Baleba could return before the international break, Carrick added: "We'll wait and see. We're hopeful, but I don't want to put any deadlines on it just yet."

Carrick said Mount, who was forced off during United's 1-1 pre-season draw with Paris St Germain, has returned to training.

However, Diallo will be unavailable after suffering an injury in training.

"Amad won't be involved this week. He'll be out for a little bit longer," Carrick said.

United will be looking to make a strong comeback in their first home league game after suffering a 2-0 defeat against promoted Hull City away in their season opener.

"First home game of the season is one we look forward to," Carrick said.

"We're massively looking forward to the game. We had a setback last week and we want to get back to playing well and winning football matches."