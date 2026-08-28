Brentford sign Senegal international Diouf from West Ham

An undated photo of El Hadji Malick Diouf of Brentford. — X/@BrentfordFC

Brentford signed Senegal left back El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham United, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The financial details of the deal are not disclosed but according to media reports, the fee is 40 million pounds ($54.35 million) including add-ons.

"I'm really happy, really happy to be here at this amazing club," Diouf said.

"I was looking forward to it. Now I'm here and I'm ready to give everything."

Brentford said that the 21-year-old, who was part of the Senegal squad at the 2026 World Cup, had penned a five-year deal with an option of a further year on the club’s side.

"He's a player that fits our ideal age profile, with lots of room to still develop," Brentford manager Keith Andrews told the club website.

"I think he had a really good year at West Ham in his first season in English football, and some of the qualities and attributes he has as a full-back really add to an already impressive part of our team."

Diouf moved from Slavia Prague to West Ham last year and became a regular part of the side that were relegated on the last day of the league last season.

Diouf is reunited with former Hammers teammate and striker Callum Wilson at Brentford. The latter moved from East to West London last month.

"His left foot and his delivery are unbelievable, so I think we've got someone who's hard-working, who's ready to fight for the team, and it's great competition for everyone in the squad," said Wilson.