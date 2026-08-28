Roger Federer hails Novak Djokovic’s remarkable longevity

An undated picture of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

Roger Federer has praised Novak Djokovic’s remarkable longevity and continued success, saying the Serbian has ‘solidified himself so well’ as one of the greatest players in tennis history.

Federer was speaking after returning to action at Flushing Meadows earlier this week, where the Swiss legend featured in a singles match against Andy Roddick before teaming up with John McEnroe against Roddick and Andre Agassi.

The 45-year-old was asked about Djokovic and whether he was comfortable with his former rival being labelled the greatest of all time (GOAT).

“That’s OK. He has done incredible. It’s amazing what he has been able to do,” Federer said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also admitted he has been impressed by Djokovic’s ability to remain competitive despite being in the latter stages of his career.

“And still now. I would have thought that maybe he was getting to a place where all of a sudden we would see a much bigger decline,” Federer said.

“But last year he reached the semis of the four Grand Slams and then again this year again very strong. It’s fascinating to see how he is able to keep himself in shape, and he is playing less and less but still able to come through.”

Federer added: “He’s an amazing player who has solidified himself so well. Not only on the hard courts that he is famous for, but on grass and clay. He has made so many improvements throughout his career. I saw the flaws he used to have in his game and how he was able to iron those out. It’s amazing and biggest congrats to him.”

Djokovic is targeting another Grand Slam title to move clear of Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 singles majors.