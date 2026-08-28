Miami Heat strengthen roster with Nick Richards signing

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden defends against Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (right) during the second half at United Center. — Reuters

The Miami Heat have continued to bolster their roster by signing veteran centre Nick Richards, the NBA franchise announced on Thursday.

The Heat did not reveal the financial details of the agreement, although according to international media reports Richards has signed a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old centre spent last season with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls, appearing in 48 games, including six starts. He averaged 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 14.6 minutes per game, while shooting 51.2% from the field.

Richards has averaged 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game throughout his NBA career, shooting 62.1% from the field.

He started his career with the Charlotte Hornets after he got selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft before being traded to Charlotte the following day.

Miami are continuously active in strengthening their squad this summer. The team announced the signing of five-time All-Star guard Klay Thompson on Sunday and acquired two-time NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a July trade.

The Heat also announced the signings of forwards J'Vonne Hadley and Keshad Johnson.

Hadley, a 6-foot-6 wing, started 68 of 69 games for Louisville over the past two seasons, averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the field.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnson, meanwhile, has signed a two-way contract. He has spent parts of the past two seasons with Miami, averaging 3.7 points in 48 games. The Arizona product also won the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.