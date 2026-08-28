PCB lodges formal complaint over Imran Khan sons' interview

Imran Khan’s sons Qasim (left) and Suleiman speaking during an interview aired on August 27, 2026. — Screengrab via Sky Sports

LONDON: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports after the broadcaster aired an interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan during the lunch interval on the first day of the second Test at Lord’s, international media reported on Thursday.

The interview was conducted by former England captain and broadcaster Mike Atherton, with Imran’s sons, Suleiman and Kasim Khan, discussing their concerns about their father’s health.

According to media reports, the PCB contacted Sky Sports before the lunch break and objected to the planned broadcast. The reports said the board considered the possibility of Pakistan’s players not returning to the field for the second session if the interview was aired.

Sky Sports initially delayed the broadcast before eventually showing the 18-minute interview. By the time it ended, Pakistan’s players were preparing to return to the field for the afternoon session at 2.40pm local time.

Atherton conducted the interview on Wednesday morning in the Writers’ Room at Lord’s, while Sky Sports had also promoted a preview of the interview ahead of the Test.

In Pakistan, PTV, the broadcaster covering the series, did not air the interview. Media reports also suggested that the PCB was considering raising the matter with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Despite the disagreement over the broadcast, Pakistan returned to the field as scheduled and continued the second session of play.

The PCB were also contacted for an official comment on the matter.