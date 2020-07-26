Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Tareen

Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Tareen has said that if the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 were not staged and even his own franchise were to benefit from the situation, it would be a "huge injustice".

The Sultans, by virtue of their top position in the league stage of the truncated T20 tournament, have the best claim to the PSL 2020 trophy. However, Tareen is not a fan of the idea of being crowned champions of an incomplete tournament as he urged that the event must be finished - with local players if the foreign stars cannot be gathered.

"This would be a huge injustice against the teams who have qualified. Especially Lahore Qalandars who qualified after so long and had a genuine shot of winning," he tweeted

"IA we will all get to see the remaining games (even without foreigners). Give our local talent more chances to shine."





PSL 2020: Multan Sultans co-owner doesn't want title without a fight