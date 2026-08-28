Pakistan suffer twin setbacks after booking England for 290 in second Test

England's Jofra Archer (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the second day of their second Test against Pakistan at the Lord's in London on August 27, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan lost experienced left-handed opener Shan Masood and in-form Abdullah Shafique after bowling out England for 290 in the morning session of the second day of the second Test against England here at Lord's on Friday.

At the Lunch break, the Green Shirts were reeling at 16/2, trailing by a further 274 runs, with emerging opener Azan Awais (eight) in the middle. He will be joined by Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the afternoon session.

Pakistan got off to a dismal start to their innings as they lost Masood (one) in the fourth over with just five runs on the board.

Azan was then joined by Shafique in the middle, and the duo could raise 11 runs for the second wicket before Josh Tongue got the latter caught behind on the first delivery of the 15th over.

His dismissal brought Pakistan's total down to 16/2, besides prompting the on-field umpires to call it a session.

England, who resumed their innings at 248/9 after 56 overs on the opening day, were dismissed for 290 after adding 42 runs in 10.4 overs on the second morning.

Gus Atkinson was the final batter to be dismissed after scoring 45 off 46 deliveries, including six boundaries, while Josh Tongue remained unbeaten on 30 off 48 deliveries, with four boundaries.

The duo added 47 runs for the final wicket to help England recover from a difficult position and post a competitive total.

Pakistan’s pace attack continued to dominate, with Mohammad Abbas finishing with figures of 4/73 from 20 overs.

Mohammad Ali claimed three wickets, while Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman took one wicket each as Pakistan wrapped up England’s innings.

The visitors had dominated the opening day despite only 56 overs being bowled due to rain and bad light. Rain delayed the toss and start of play, while poor light forced an early close, around an hour before the scheduled finish.

At stumps, England were 248/9, with Atkinson unbeaten on 34 and Tongue on one.

Pakistan’s pace trio of Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas made a strong impact during the final 12-over session, restricting England to 68 runs for four wickets.

The hosts had resumed the final session at 180/5, with Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith at the crease.

Cox and Smith added only seven runs to their sixth-wicket partnership before Shahzad dismissed Cox, who was brilliantly caught by substitute fielder Salman Ali Agha at second slip. Cox top-scored among England’s batters at that stage with 55 off 105 balls, including seven boundaries.

Smith then added 35 runs with Atkinson for the seventh wicket before Ali dismissed him in the 53rd over. Smith scored 61 off 80 deliveries, hitting 10 fours, to become England’s leading run-scorer in the innings.

Ali struck again in the same over, bowling Ollie Robinson for a duck to reduce England to 222/8.

Atkinson and Jofra Archer briefly frustrated Pakistan with a 21-run stand for the ninth wicket before Abbas dismissed Archer for 14 in what proved to be the final over of the day.

Abbas had finished the opening day as Pakistan’s leading bowler with four wickets for 56 runs from 15 overs, while Ali claimed three wickets and Shahzad took one.

At tea, England were 180/5 after a productive session in which they scored 100 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Cox and Smith had resumed the session from 80/4, but Cox first saw Dan Lawrence run out following a mix-up. Lawrence scored 17 off 41 deliveries, including one four.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field, with the decision paying off as the visitors’ bowling attack controlled the opening session.

England openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay initially added 21 runs inside five overs before Abbas had Gay caught behind.

Abbas struck again in his next over to dismiss Duckett for 17 off 20 balls, reducing England to 26/2.

Joe Root then joined Cox but managed only four from 13 deliveries before becoming Abbas’s third victim following a 10-run partnership.

Harry Brook scored 15 and shared a 31-run fourth-wicket stand with Cox before Ali bowled him in the final over of the opening session, leaving England under pressure from Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack.