Carlos Ulberg targets early 2027 return after ACL injury

An undated picture of UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg. — Reuters

UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg is targeting a return to the Octagon early next year as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Ulberg claimed the 205-pound title by knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 in April, but suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the bout.

He underwent reconstructive surgery a week later after describing the injury as a ‘full rupture’.

Four months into his rehabilitation, the 15-1 fighter admits he is finding the enforced inactivity difficult while watching other fighters compete.

“It sucks to be on the sidelines watching the guys,” Ulberg said on Thursday while attending this week’s UFC Fight Night event in Shanghai.

“I’m still in the gym watching the guys and also doing my rehab. I’d much prefer to be in the gym, having a push and pull with the boys, but I’m a working man, and I’m doing everything to make sure that as the champion, I get myself back on the mats.”

Ulberg produced one of the most remarkable finishes of the year against Prochazka after his injured knee buckled during an exchange.

Despite appearing compromised, he recovered quickly before landing a powerful left hook that dropped his opponent and secured the victory with follow-up ground strikes.

ACL rehabilitation generally takes between nine and 12 months, meaning Ulberg is unwilling to rush his recovery.

Ulberg said he expects to return ‘stronger mentally and physically’ and is determined to resume his title defence once fully fit.