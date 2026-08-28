Imam-ul-Haq doubtful for remainder of second England Test

Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq looks on before play on day two of the first Test match against England at Headingley on August 20, 2026, in Leeds, England. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan’s left-handed opening batter Imam-ul-Haq is doubtful for the remainder of the second Test against England at Lord’s after sustaining a low-grade calf strain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed in a statement that Imam suffered a strain to his left calf muscle while fielding on the opening day of the Test on Friday.

Scans later confirmed a low-grade calf strain, with the 30-year-old currently receiving treatment under the supervision of Pakistan’s medical team.

The PCB said Imam’s participation in the remainder of the Test will depend on his recovery following treatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan dominated the opening day despite only 56 overs being bowled because of rain and bad light. Rain delayed the toss and start of play, while poor light forced an early close, around an hour before the scheduled finish.

At stumps, England were struggling at 248-9, with Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 34 and Josh Tongue on one.

Pakistan’s pace trio of Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas made a significant impact during the final 12-over session, restricting England to 68 runs for four wickets. The hosts resumed the final session at 180-5, with Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith at the crease.

Cox and Smith added only seven runs to their sixth-wicket partnership before Shahzad dismissed Cox, who was brilliantly caught by substitute fielder Salman Ali Agha at second slip.

Cox top-scored among England’s batters with 55 off 105 balls, hitting seven boundaries.

Smith then added 35 runs for the seventh wicket with Atkinson before Ali dismissed him in the 53rd over. Smith scored 61 off 80 deliveries, including 10 fours, to become England’s leading run-scorer in the innings.

Ali struck again in the same over, bowling Ollie Robinson for a duck to reduce England to 222-8.

Atkinson and Jofra Archer briefly frustrated Pakistan by adding 21 runs for the ninth wicket before Abbas dismissed Archer for 14 in what proved to be the final over of the day.

Abbas finished as Pakistan’s leading bowler with four wickets for 56 runs from 15 overs, while Ali claimed three wickets and Shahzad took one.

At tea, England were 180-5 after scoring 100 runs for the loss of one wicket during a productive second session.

Cox and Smith had resumed from 80-4, but Cox first witnessed Dan Lawrence being run out following a mix-up. Lawrence scored 17 off 41 balls, including one four.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field, with the decision paying dividends as the visitors’ bowling attack controlled the opening session.

England openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay initially added 21 runs inside five overs before Abbas had Gay caught behind.

Abbas struck again in his next over to dismiss Duckett for 17 off 20 balls, reducing England to 26-2.

Joe Root then joined Cox but managed only four runs from 13 deliveries before becoming Abbas’s third victim following a 10-run partnership.

Harry Brook scored 15 and shared a 31-run fourth-wicket stand with Cox before Ali bowled him in the final over of the opening session, leaving England under pressure from Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack.