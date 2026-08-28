Carlos Alcaraz begins US Open title defence against Roman Safiullin

An undated picture of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will begin his US Open title defence against Roman Safiullin, who made an impressive run to the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

The Spaniard, seeded No. 2 in New York, is set to play his first singles match since April after a right wrist injury forced him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz returned to competitive action alongside Serena Williams in the US Open mixed doubles competition, but appeared short of his best.

He will now face a challenging test against Safiullin, who produced a strong campaign at Wimbledon by defeating Andrey Rublev and rising star Joao Fonseca before losing to 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Safiullin has also beaten Alcaraz once before, claiming a notable victory over the Spaniard at the Paris Masters in 2023.

Alcaraz levelled their head-to-head record by defeating him at the Paris Olympics the following year.

Alcaraz will be aiming to rediscover his best form as he looks to retain the title he won in New York last year.

Top seed Alexander Zverev, who moved to No. 1 following Jannik Sinner's withdrawal with a knee injury, will begin against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

Four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic, seeded fourth, will also begin his campaign against an opponent yet to be determined.

The men's main draw at the final Grand Slam of the season begins on Sunday, with Alcaraz facing an early test as he targets another title at Flushing Meadows.