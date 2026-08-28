Nasser Hussain impressed by Pakistan's response after Headingley disappointment

Former England captain Nasser Hussain performs commentary duties on day one of the second Test against India at Edgbaston on July 2, 2025, in Birmingham, England. — AFP

LONDON: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised Pakistan for their impressive performance on the opening day of the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Pakistan dominated the first day as Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali shared seven wickets between them to dismantle England’s batting line-up, leaving the hosts nine wickets down for 248 runs.

The rain-affected day was further curtailed by bad light, with only 56 overs possible before play was called off.

During post-match analysis following the conclusion of play, Hussain assessed England’s first-innings total and said he did not believe the hosts were significantly below par, while acknowledging that Pakistan had enjoyed an excellent day.

“I don't think England are that far short of par. You may say 270 is par today, watching the way that ball is nipped around. So I don't think England are too far short of par, but if you're asking me have Pakistan had a good day, I would say definitely on the back of what happened at Headingley,” Hussain said.

Hussain also praised Pakistan’s bowling performance, particularly the pressure created by Abbas and Ali, while criticising England’s fielding and the lack of sustained pressure from the other seamers.

“I thought they were poor in the field. I thought apart from Mohammed Abbas with the seamers I'm talking about, they didn't build any pressure and I thought they were excellent. I thought Mohammed Ali in particular today added to Mohammed Abbas,” he stated.

The renowned commentator further lauded Pakistan’s bowling attack for maintaining pressure and consistently creating genuine wicket-taking opportunities throughout the day.

“So they always had one bowler on that was either creating pressure or having genuine wicket-taking balls. Then you had the catch from Salman Ali Agha that lifted everyone. Babar was out there as captain. He showed some leadership,” Hussain said.

The 58-year-old further expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s overall performance, particularly after their disappointing showing at Headingley in the first Test.

“So I think they've had a pretty good day today. In fact, I think they've had a, after what happened at Headingley, I think they've had a good day,” he concluded.