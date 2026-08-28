Japan struggle to accommodate 17,000 participants ahead of Asian Games

Fans wave the national flags of India and Pakistan from the stands before the start of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup group-stage match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Japanese organisers of the 2026 Asian Games are reportedly struggling to accommodate a sharp increase in the number of participants, with the total expected to rise from 15,000 to around 17,000, according to media reports on Friday.

The increase has created difficulties in arranging accommodation, with Japanese Games officials reportedly telling additional participants to make their own lodging arrangements.

Officials have said there is neither sufficient budget nor accommodation capacity to host the additional participants.

Organisers had originally allocated resources to accommodate around 15,000 people, making it difficult to provide lodging for approximately 17,000 participants within the available time and space.

According to the report, around 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials are expected to take part in the Asian Games.

Organisers have not established a conventional athletes' village for the Games. Instead, temporary container-style accommodation has been prepared for some athletes and officials, while others will stay in hotels. Some participants are also expected to be accommodated in Tokyo.

Around 4,000 to 5,000 athletes are reportedly expected to stay on a cruise ship, while temporary accommodation is being arranged for approximately 2,000 athletes and officials.

Japanese Games officials have reportedly requested the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to reduce the number of participants amid concerns over accommodation capacity.

The number of participants increased after teqball and padel were added to the Asian Games programme in March, further complicating preparations for the event.

The accommodation concerns come amid separate criticism from members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), over the 'makeshift' facility scheduled to host the cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games.

According to an Indian media report, the PCB was the first ACC member to raise concerns over Korogo Sports Park in Nagoya, which was used as a baseball venue just a few months ago.

The Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4, 2026, in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, and other areas of the region.