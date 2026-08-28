Ahmed Daniyal reveals eight-nine young pacers capable of 140-plus speeds

Pakistan's Ahmed Daniyal celebrates after dismissing Shamim Hossain during the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 22, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal believes the country has a pool of eight to nine young pacers capable of consistently bowling at speeds of more than 140 kilometres per hour.

During a recent interview with Geo News, the 29-year-old said Pakistan can completely overcome the gap that has emerged in its fast-bowling department, expressing confidence that the next generation of pacers can fill the void.

“There are currently eight or nine fast bowlers who can consistently bowl at more than 140 kilometres per hour,” Ahmed Daniyal told Geo News.

“I am 100 per cent sure that the problem of speed among Pakistan’s fast bowlers will be solved. I am confident that we will soon bridge the gap that has emerged in the fast-bowling department.”

Ahmed has represented Pakistan in two T20Is. He made his international debut last year but subsequently struggled with fitness issues.

After regaining full fitness, he has returned to domestic cricket and is currently participating in the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) Bowler Development Programme in Lahore.

Speaking about the ongoing training, Daniyal said the extreme weather conditions had made preparations challenging but could ultimately prove beneficial ahead of the upcoming season.

“The weather is very hot and humid, so we have to be very careful while training. However, there is also a benefit to training in such harsh conditions because it will ensure that we are fit in every aspect for the upcoming season,” he said.

Daniyal recently featured in the National Champions Cup One-Day tournament, having prepared specifically for the competition. He also spoke about his battle with injuries and the work he has done to regain fitness.

“I have had quite a few injuries, but I have worked extensively with Dr Javed Mughal, and there has been a lot of improvement now,” he said.

Reflecting on his pace, Daniyal revealed that he initially bowled at a top speed of 149.6 kilometres per hour and had a shorter run-up at the time.

He added that while his average speed stands at around 145 kilometres per hour, he had previously struggled with maintaining his line and length.

“I started at a speed of 149.6 kilometres per hour, and my run-up was also shorter at that time. My average speed is 145 kilometres per hour, but my line and length were an issue,” he said.

“Now, I have worked a lot on that aspect,” he concluded.