'Lack of funding from ICC, ACC will dent development of domestic cricket'

Former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar said that the postponement of the Asia Cup 2020 as well as the ICC T20 World Cup, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will cause a financial setback to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and in turn impact the development of domestic cricket.

International governing bodies such as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and International Cricket Council (ICC) grant funds to countries' respective boards for the purpose of developing and improving their domestic structures.

"These funds are given to emerging countries as well as cricket boards. If we talk about Pakistan, I think that the lack of funds will be a big loss to the PCB. It will have a negative impact on Pakistan cricket," he told Geo Super.



However, the Covid-19 pandemic suspended the mega events thus possibly deriving the PCB from receiving any funds this year.

Nazar said that this would dent the development of domestic cricket in Pakistan which is already struggling to stay afloat due financial crisis caused the pandemic.



"Since there are no events, the PCB will either get no funds or a very small portion of it," he said.

"The absence of these events will cause a huge financial loss and its effects will be seen on the development of domestic cricket."





